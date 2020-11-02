Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) has begun dosing patients in the Phase 2 expansion cohorts of the Phase 1/2 clinical studies for GRANITE and SLATE, its neoantigen-based immunotherapies.

The company expects to present the full dataset by mid-2021.

The Phase 2 portion of the GRANITE Phase 1/2 study (GO-004) includes a cohort for patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) who have progressed on FOLFOX/FOLFIRI therapy and a second cohort for patients with gastro-esophageal cancer who have progressed on chemotherapy.

In the Phase 2 part of the SLATE Phase 1/2 study (GO-005), the company has begun enrolling non-small cell lung cancer patients with relevant KRAS mutations who have progressed on prior immunotherapy, and patients with tumors where a relevant TP53 mutation exists.