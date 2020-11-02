Luna acquires New Ridge Technologies

Luna Innovations (LUNA +0.3% ) acquires New Ridge Technologies or NRT.

NRT is a Maryland-based developer and manufacturer of fiber optic test and measurement equipment and advanced fiber optic subsystems primarily for telecommunication and polarization-control applications.

“This acquisition of New Ridge Technologies and its solutions are a perfect complement to our communications test and measurement portfolio. This is a $6.2B space, so this move will act as an accelerator for us in these growth areas. We’re focused on using our capital wisely to scale our market share in the communications test arena. This acquisition ensures that with the combined solution sets, we have the best, most comprehensive optical measurement systems and components our customers need.” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO

