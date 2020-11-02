Aimed at positioning itself for a spike in growth as it advances its influenza and COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has secured two new properties in Maryland to support its need for additional laboratories and space for manufacturing, R&D and business operations.

It has inked a 15-year lease for ~122K sq. ft. located in Gaithersburg and has purchased a 9.7-acre parcel of land in the same area.

The company currently occupies ~79K sq. ft. of office and lab space in Gaithersburg.

It has received $2B in funding from the U.S. government (up to $1.6B under Operation Warp Speed) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) (up to $388M) to support its COVID-19 vaccines development efforts.