JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) moves closer to being the first foreign bank to gain full control of a Chinese financial firm by boosting its stake in its Chinese securities JV to 71%.

The bank acquired a 20% stake in the JV from Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ for 177.7M yuan ($26.6M), Bloomberg reports, citing a disclosure on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.

For years, China's regulators would only allow global banks to hold minority stakes in Chinese financial firms. This year, it gave permission for European and Wall Street banks to fully own such firms in the world's most populous country.

Banks such as JPM, Goldman Sachs, and UBS Group are bolstering staff and office space in the country with plans to expand a range of financial businesses, including futures, brokerages, and asset management.

Last month, Goldman President John Waldron said his firm would apply for full ownership in its Chinese securities JV as soon as more guidance is released.

Previously: Morgan Stanley gets nod to control Chinese JV (March 27)