L3Harris Technologies bags contract to modify three Canadian special mission aircraft

Nov. 02, 2020 9:08 AM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)LHXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has won a firm-fixed price contract to missionize three new King Air 350ER aircraft for the Canadian manned airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (CMAISR) project.
  • The aircraft will be delivered to the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) as a Foreign Military Sale managed by the U.S. Army, Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, Fixed Wing Project Office.
  • “Our L3Harris team is ready to combine our ISR, missionization and modification solutions to deliver a system that will enhance the capabilities and security of Canada and its allies,” said Sean Stackley, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris.
  • Modification will include sensors integration, secure communications and navigation systems, as well as pilot, operator and maintenance training.
