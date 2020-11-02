Shell buys outstanding 51% of Chinese gas station JV
Nov. 02, 2020 9:10 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), PTR, SNPSHEL, PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) +3.4% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that it acquired full control of one of its gas station joint ventures in China.
- Shell has agreed to pay ~1B yuan ($149M) for 51% of the in Chongqing Doyen Shell Petroleum and Chemical joint venture it did not already own, according to the report.
- China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) had a combined 46% market share in China's gasoline retailing market in 2018, while foreign-owned stations accounted for only 4%, Deloitte said in a report last year.
- Shell last week reported better than expected Q3 earnings and raised its dividend, six months after cutting its payout for the first time since World War II.