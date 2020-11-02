Shell buys outstanding 51% of Chinese gas station JV

Nov. 02, 2020 9:10 AM ETShell plc (SHEL), PTR, SNPSHEL, PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) +3.4% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that it acquired full control of one of its gas station joint ventures in China.
  • Shell has agreed to pay ~1B yuan ($149M) for 51% of the in Chongqing Doyen Shell Petroleum and Chemical joint venture it did not already own, according to the report.
  • China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:PTR) and Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) had a combined 46% market share in China's gasoline retailing market in 2018, while foreign-owned stations accounted for only 4%, Deloitte said in a report last year.
  • Shell last week reported better than expected Q3 earnings and raised its dividend, six months after cutting its payout for the first time since World War II.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.