Oppenheimer initiates "streaming TV sports pure-play" stock fuboTV (OTC:FUBO) with an Outperform rating and $17 price target.

Key quote from the analyst note: "As a leading vMVPD operator, FUBO seeks to capitalize on an industry-wide shift to streaming, as the majority of OTT providers have focused primarily on offering lower-cost entertainment content, forcing sports fans to remain tethered to pay TV. fuboTV is exploiting this opportunity by providing a near-comparable sports experience at a lower cost than pay TV counterparts. Additionally, we believe the growth of the online sports betting (OSB) market could present future partnerships/revenue opportunities."

The price target is based on 23x '22E EV/GP, a 46% premium to subscription-based peers (Lemonade, Roku, Spotify, Match Group) and a 32% premium to Roku, though fuboTV is growing 20-22E revenue 115% faster.

FUBO shares are up 6.4% pre-market to $14.35.

