Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) appoints Christopher D. Jones as the company's new chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance, effective Nov. 2.

Jones has previously served in leadership positions at Spectrum Brands, Express Scripts and MEMC Electronic Materials. Earlier in his career, Jones was a US naval officer and assistant professor of naval science at Boston University.

"We are very pleased that Chris has joined Nortech’s team as the leader of the global finance team. He brings the experience, energy, vision, and leadership skills the company needs to achieve our rapid growth goals," says CEO Jay D. Miller.