Domestic airline bookings were down 60.9% last week from -60.5% the week prior, according to tracking by Bank of America. Pricing improved sequentially to -32.1% Y/Y from -34.1%.

International ticket sales were down 85.8% from -86.4% the week prior.

The slight downtick is attributed in part to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as some election jitters.

On the positive side, some improvement in daily web traffic was noted by BofA.

Analyst Andrew Didora: "Over the past week, daily web traffic improved at all carriers except for United Airlines and JetBlue with the biggest increases at Hawaiian (+10.4%) and Southwest (+8.3%) likely driven by new testing abilities to Hawaii."

Airline stocks are hugging the flat line in premarket action to start off trading in the election week. Some analysts are looking for attractive entry points if there is a post-election drop in share prices, especially if stimulus is teed up again.

Sector watch: American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW).

