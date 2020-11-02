AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 0.9% premarket after it closed the sale of its Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island operations for just under $2B in cash.

It's closed the deal with Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA), sending the entirety of the operation, including employees; network assets and spectrum; real estate and leases; customers (including more than 1M wireless subscribers); and contracts.

But AT&T will retain DirecTV and some global customer relationships and FirstNet ties.

AT&T will use $1.95B in cash proceeds to redeem all the preferred interests in subsidiary PR Holdings.

The sale closing comes shortly after the Justice Dept. called on the two companies to divest some fiber assets and customers to WorldNet Telecommunications to seal the deal.