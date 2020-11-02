UBS is positive on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) after taking in other earnings reports from within the sector and factoring in favorable weather patterns.

Analyst Michael Lasser: "We see upside to the consensus 3Q expectations for AAP. Recently, there's been a divergence of trends from players in the aftermarket. Specifically, NAPA US and MNRO reported comp declines of -3% and -11% in C'3Q, while ORLY reported comp growth of 17% and AZO 22%. For AAP, we est. 8.0% SSS growth (cons. 7.0%; buy-side 8-9%), supported by 13% DIY growth and 5% DIFM. We think 3Q will reaffirm that AAP has made significant operational improvements, and has execution ability more in line with the aftermarket leaders than laggards."

Looking ahead, Lasser thinks AAP can generate 1.1% same-store sales in FY21. "Further, we think it can execute against its initiatives to drive 130 bps of OM growth. This translates into 17-18% of EPS growth, driving our '21 EPS est. of $10.17," he adds.

Advance Auto Parts is due to report on November 10. See consensus estimates.