Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has jumped 8% premarket after sealing a four-year renewal of its strategic partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to boost search advertising business growth.

Perion's search technology division (CodeFuel) will grow its publisher relationships offering and search technology solutions and monetization expertise, and leveraging CodeFuel will enable Microsoft to increase search ad market share and connect advertisers to millions of prospective customers, Perion says.

CodeFuel has had a long relationship with Microsoft Bing, among other search partners.