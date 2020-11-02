UBS cuts through the recent CDC announcement on the lifting of its No Sail Order to estimate when cruises might begin again from U.S. ports.

Analyst Robyn Farley notes that lab testing, simulated voyages, risk mitigation and certifications will all have to roll out before CDC approvals are set.

"Bottom line is that cruise lines will not be able to offer passenger cruises in December, but January seems possible, though February more likely, in line with what the CDC was reportedly already targeting. That leaves downside risk to our Q1 estimates, which had assumed 7% of cruise capacity in use, but wouldn't have as much negative impact on our 2H estimates. Overall, our 2021 ests assume about 30% of cruise capacity in service for the year on average, so some downside risk to that from 1H adjustments but a Feb restart would at least give higher conviction in 2H and forward. We continue to favor RCL over CCL and NCLH because RCL's private island strategy should give it an advantage when US cruising restarts with short Carib cruises."

UBS has Neutral ratings on Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH), while Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is slotted with a Buy rating.

