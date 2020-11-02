American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) announces several management changes, naming current executive VP of Utilities Lisa Barton as its new COO, and senior VP of Treasury & risk Julie Sloat as its new CFO, while current CFO Brian Tierney is appointed executive VP of Strategy, all effective Jan. 1.

Barton has served in her current role since 2019 and previously held several leadership positions in AEP Transmission after joining AEP in 2006 from Northeast Utilities.

Sloat has held her current position since 2019 and previously served as president and COO of AEP Ohio.

Tierney has been AEP's CFO since 2009 and held a number of management positions within the company.

AEP recently reported in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and reaffirmed FY 2020 EPS guidance of $4.25-$4.45.