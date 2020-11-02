Arch Capital and Watford Holdings revise merger agreement

Nov. 02, 2020 9:30 AM ETWatford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE), ACGLACGL, WTREBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Arch Capital Group (ACGLrevised its Watford Holdings (WTRE -3.7%) acquisition agreement wherein Arch will acquire all of the common shares of Watford for an increased price of $35/share.
  • Revised all-cash consideration is valued at ~$700M, representing a premium of ~96% to Watford’s unaffected closing common share price on Sep.8, 2020.
  • Post the announcement, Arch will assign its interests and obligations under the merger agreement to a newly formed entity of which Arch will own ~40%, and funds managed by Warburg Pincus and Kelso & Company will each own ~30%.
  • Arch owns a~13% of Watford's outstanding shares, and Arch's directors and executive officers own ~2% of Watford's outstanding shares.
