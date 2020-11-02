Arch Capital and Watford Holdings revise merger agreement
- Arch Capital Group (ACGL) revised its Watford Holdings (WTRE -3.7%) acquisition agreement wherein Arch will acquire all of the common shares of Watford for an increased price of $35/share.
- Revised all-cash consideration is valued at ~$700M, representing a premium of ~96% to Watford’s unaffected closing common share price on Sep.8, 2020.
- Post the announcement, Arch will assign its interests and obligations under the merger agreement to a newly formed entity of which Arch will own ~40%, and funds managed by Warburg Pincus and Kelso & Company will each own ~30%.
- Arch owns a~13% of Watford's outstanding shares, and Arch's directors and executive officers own ~2% of Watford's outstanding shares.