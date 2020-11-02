The Information sources say Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) "Wagon Wheel" initiative is focusing on expanding its distribution network into rural area to handle the last-mile deliveries rather than turning the work over to the U.S. Postal Service.

In September, Bloomberg sources said Amazon was planning 1,500 delivery hubs in smaller neighborhoods to move closer to customers in the suburbs.

In Amazon's recent Q3 results, the company reported that shipment costs were up 46% Y/Y as the e-commerce giant made logistics and transportation investments to improve delivery times and gain more control over shipping.