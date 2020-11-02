Coupa Software (COUP -1.7% ) has acquired LLamasoft, a leader in AI-powered supply chain design and planning for ~$1.5B.

Based in Ann Arbor, Mich., LLamasoft's technology is used by hundreds of enterprise customers, including brands such as Boeing, Danone S.A., Home Depot, and Nestle.

This acquisition will strengthen company's supply chain capabilities, enabling businesses to drive greater value through Business Spend Management.

"We are witnessing an unprecedented shift in what businesses are demanding to effectively manage their supply chains. They need instant visibility, agile planning capabilities, and timely risk mitigation support," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "LLamasoft's deep supply chain expertise and sophisticated data science and modeling capabilities, combined with the roughly $2T of cumulative transactional spend data we have in Coupa, will empower businesses with the intelligence needed to pivot on a dime. Together, we will deliver a more powerful Business Spend Management platform to help organizations everywhere maximize the value of every dollar they spend in a smarter, simpler, and safer way."