Market shows some resilience after last week's selloff

Stocks are higher, with investors picking up shares after a broad-based selloff that saw the S&P (SP500) +1.1% and Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% post their worst weekly performances since March.

The concern about lockdowns in Europe, which added England to the numbers over the weekend, are still reflected in the oil market. Crude futures are down 1.3% , but back above $35/barrel after dipping down below $34 overnight.

The major average came well off their lows in the last hour of trading Friday and that momentum has continued. With the election just a day away, there's potential for the market to trade in a channel of modest gains through the day.

But the sector performance has cyclicals like Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and defensive like Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) at the top. Although all 11 sectors are in the green, Communications (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) are bringing up the rear. Recently the market hasn't been able to hold meaningful moves without participation of the megacap sectors.

All the Fab 5 are posting gains of more than 1%, with Alphabet, last week's outlier, in the lead again.

Bonds are seeing the new phenomenon of trading with equities again. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points to 0.84%.