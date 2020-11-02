Ferroglobe names Thomas Wiesner, CLO

Nov. 02, 2020
  • Ferroglobe (GSM) appointed Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately; he is also expected to be appointed as Secretary to the board at the upcoming Board meeting.
  • Mr. Wiesner is a seasoned securities and transactional lawyer, having spent nearly a decade at Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cravath, Swaine & Moore.
  • "We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our senior management team. He joins us at a critical time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and will play an important role in the execution of our new corporate strategy," CEO Marco Levi commented.
