Ferroglobe names Thomas Wiesner, CLO
Nov. 02, 2020 9:36 AM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM)GSMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Ferroglobe (GSM) appointed Thomas Wiesner as Chief Legal Officer, effective immediately; he is also expected to be appointed as Secretary to the board at the upcoming Board meeting.
- Mr. Wiesner is a seasoned securities and transactional lawyer, having spent nearly a decade at Davis Polk & Wardwell and Cravath, Swaine & Moore.
- "We are pleased to welcome Thomas to our senior management team. He joins us at a critical time as we continue to streamline our cost structure and will play an important role in the execution of our new corporate strategy," CEO Marco Levi commented.