Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR +1.5% ) expands its investment in LiquidX, becoming the largest investor of this New York based technology company, which focuses on digitalizing trade finance and working capital management

LiquidX has offices in Boston, London, and Singapore.

Broadridge also provides LiquidX with strategic operational services for payment processing, account reconciliation, back-up services and global operational scalability and continues to support its growth over the next several years.

"Broadridge strongly believes in the strategic direction and value proposition of LiquidX and we are excited to extend our strategic and financial relationship," says Broadridge's president Chris Perry. Perry also notes LiquidX' advanced technology offerings like InBlock and LiquidX 360.

Looking ahead in product pipeline, LiquidX plans to roll out products addressing secondary distribution and a Position and Risk Monitor (PaRM) in the next two quarters.

Previously: Broadridge Financial Solutions EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)