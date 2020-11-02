Twilio (TWLO +0.1% ) has closed its acquisition of customer data platform Segment, for about $3.2B in Twilio Class A common stock.

Segment will now become a division of Twilio, led by Segment CEO Peter Reinhardt, reporting to Twilio CEO/co-founder Jeff Lawson.

Financial updates will come on Twilio's fourth-quarter earnings call. The deal closed for the $3.2B in Twilio stock on a fully diluted, cash-free/debt-free basis.

"Nearly every company is focused on acquiring, retaining and growing their customer relationships through digital engagement," Lawson says. "However, the biggest impediment to great digital engagement are the data silos that prevent companies from truly understanding their customers. With the addition of Segment, Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform now enables companies to both understand their customer, and engage with them digitally - the combination is key to building great digital experiences."