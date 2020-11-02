Isofol Medical has entered into a license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Endo International (ENDP -3.8% ), for the exclusive registration and commercialization of arfolitixorin in Canada. Endo's operating company, Paladin Labs will be responsible for seeking regulatory approval.

Isofol will be responsible for supplying the drug to Endo and will retain all international development rights, as well as may receive up to $23.1M as upfront & sales-based milestone payments, and double-digit tiered sales-based royalties.

Drug candidate arfolitixorin is being evaluated in the ongoing global Phase 3 AGENT study, as a first-line treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer ((mCRC)).