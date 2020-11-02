In a cooperation agreement each with CITIC Securities, Grandall Law Firm and Pan-China Certified Public Accountants, Kandi Technologies (KNDI +6.9% ) initiated a IPO process to list its wholly owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board (“STAR”) market.

"We are confident that our battery swap business can grow rapidly, due to our years of experience in smart battery exchange technology further supported by China's national policy to promote 'vehicle-battery separation' swapping for electric vehicles," CEO Mr. Xiaoming Hu commented.