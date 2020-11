Morgan Stanley jumps in ahead of the election with an upgrade on Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.6% ) to Overweight from Equal-weight.

There is some thought from analysts that the election could change the thinking on Wynn in regard to China.

The firm pushes its price target on Wynn up to $95 from $90 to rep 29% upside potential. The average Wall Street price target on Wynn is $92.94.

