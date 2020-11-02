Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT +1.8% ) announces new positive data from two Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream) in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis (AD). The results are being virtually presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress, Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants Digital Conference and Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference.

In a 331-subject Phase 2b plaque psoriasis trial, the primary endpoint was the proportion of participants achieving clear or almost clear skin (IGA score of 0 or 1) at week 6 compared to vehicle (placebo). The company does not state whether or not the endpoint was met. Instead, it reports significant itch reduction compared to vehicle at that occurred by week 2 and continued through week 12 (study period) and the improvement in the burden of signs and symptoms of the disorder, both secondary endpoints. On the safety front, 97% of treatment-emergent adverse events were mild or moderate.

The Phase 2 study in 136 AD patients failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change from baseline in EASI Total Score at week 4 compared to vehicle although secondary efficacy endpoints were met.

In September, the company announced successful results from a Phase 2 study assessing a topical foam formulation of roflumilast (ARQ-154) in patients with seborrheic dermatitis.

Roflumilast is a small molecule inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE-4) that plays a key role in regulating inflammation and may be overactive in skin cells in AD and psoriasis.