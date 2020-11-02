Sturgis Bancorp's (OTCQX:STBI) subsidiary Sturgis Bank & Trust has received regulatory approval to open three additional full-service branch offices in Southwestern Lower Michigan.

One office, which was previously used as a loan production office, will be opened in Kalamazoo County and two other offices will be opened in Berrien County.

"The Bank already has several customers in the St. Joseph and Portage communities, and we are very excited to extend our community bank service model to fully serve these businesses, municipalities, and consumers," says president and CEO Eric L. Eishen.

