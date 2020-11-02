Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas (OTCPK:KNCAY) announced that SimonMed Imaging, one of the largest medical imaging providers and radiology practices, has partnered to successfully integrate Exa RIS throughout its centers nationwide.

With the new platform, patients will be able to electronically check-in, pay their bill and access their own patient record.

Radiologists can easily share patient imaging data and chat with referring physicians and business managers have real-time data to manage operations, referral patterns, asset utilization and staff efficiency.

“Implementing Exa RIS across the hundreds of SimonMed sites was not only one of the largest-scale deployments of the platform for our company, but we did it in a very difficult time during the pandemic,” says Kevin Chlopecki, VP of Service Operations at Konica Minolta.