The Trade Desk adds Nielsen to Unified ID 2.0 initiative

With initial development led by The Trade Desk (TTD -0.1% ), Nielsen (NLSN +7.5% ) is supporting the industry-wide initiative to develop and deploy Unified ID 2.0.

Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that preserves the value of relevant advertising, while putting user control and privacy at the forefront.

The ID is an upgrade and an alternative to third-party cookies.

“Nielsen represents the gold standard in media data and measurement. Their support of Unified ID 2.0 is a significant step in advancing the value of the open internet. As consumers embrace connected devices more than ever and TV becomes fully digitized, advertisers are looking for a new approach to identity that helps them measure across platforms in a way that puts the consumer in control. With industry-wide collaboration, Unified ID 2.0 accomplishes these objectives while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising.” said Jeff Green, CEO.

