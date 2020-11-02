Marathon Petroleum (MPC +2.6% ) opens higher after reporting a smaller than forecast Q3 loss while revenues fell 36% Y/Y to a below-consensus $17.5B.

"Despite some recovery, global demand for our products and services remains significantly below historical levels, which continues to pressure profitability for both our company and the industry," CEO Michael Hennigan says.

Q3 refining and marketing segment loss from operations was $1.6B, compared with income of $989M for the year-ago quarter, while Q3 midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX, was $960M, vs. $919M a year earlier.

Marathon says its Q3 crude capacity utilization was 84%, excluding idled facilities, up from 71% in Q2 but still well below 98% in the year-ago quarter.

The company forecasts Q4 refinery throughput of 2.48M bbl/day, slightly below 2.54M bbl/day in Q3.

Marathon says it is starting up its Dickinson, N.D., renewable fuels facility, which is expected to produce 12K bbl/day of renewable diesel from corn and soybean oil at full capacity.

The company anticipates closing its $21B sale of Speedway to 7-Eleven in Q1 2021.

