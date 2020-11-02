Wayfair rallies into tomorrow's earnings report

  • Credit Suisse heads into Wayfair's (W +4.2%) Q3 earnings report with an Outperform rating and price target of $321 on the online retailer with a positive view on home improvement demand.
  • "We once again increase our near term estimates to reflect comments made by management intraquarter indicating sustained strength in consumer demand and a broader backdrop of tighter inventory levels. We also highlight elevated discretionary consumer spend currently being allocated to home improvement and services as travel options remain somewhat limited. As a reminder, the strength of demand in the first week of 3Q20 (+70% YOY vs +84% in 2Q20) effectively reduces the risk that the initial increase in demand following the outbreak of COVID-19 was a function of one time purchases (e.g., home office equipment etc.) as opposed to a more sustained shift in consumer behavior."
  • CS sees full-year adjusted EBITDA of $661M from Wayfair vs. the prior forecast for $583M.
  • The firm also lifts its long-term margin outlook for Wayfair.
  • See the consensus estimates on Wayfair.
