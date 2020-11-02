ISM Manufacturing jumps to 59.3, highest since September 2018

October ISM Manufacturing Index: 59.3 vs. 55.7 consensus, 55.4 prior.

New Orders jumped to 67.9 from 67.2 in September, and Production to 63.0 from 61.0.

Supplier Deliveries of 60.5, up from 59. Backlog of Orders 55.7 from 55.2.

Employment up to 53.2 from 49.6.

Prices up to 65.5 from 62.8.

From the report: "Companies and suppliers continue to operate in reconfigured factories; with every month, they are becoming more proficient at expanding output. Panel sentiment was optimistic (two positive comments for every cautious comment)."

From survey respondents: "COVID-19 continues to have an effect on supplier support and operations, more from a decreased labor perspective rather than unavailable material." And, "Business continues to be robust. Sales are greater than expectations, and cost pressures are modest." And, "October order books are the strongest we have seen in the past six months."