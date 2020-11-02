Easterly Government Properties (DEA +0.2% ) boosts its 2020 guidance to at least meet the consensus estimate and introduces 2021 guidance that exceeds consensus.

Sees 2021 FFO per share of $1.28-$1.30 vs. consensus of $1.26; guidance assumes $200M of acquisitions and $25M of gross development-related investment during the year.

For 2020, DEA sees FFO per share of $1.24-$1.26, up from the $1.23-$1.25 range it issued in August; average analyst estimate is $1.24.

Keeps assumption for 2020 acquisitions at $200M; sees $35M-$45M of gross development-related investment during 2020 vs. prior assumption of $40M-$50M.

Expects to get net proceeds of ~$116.2M from sale of ~4.6M shares of common stock that haven't yet been settled under its March 2019 and December 2019 at-the-market programs, assuming forward sales transactions are physically settled in full using a net weighted average initial forward sales price of $25.27 per share.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 30 cents trails the consensus of 31 cents and crept up from 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $61.1M vs. consensus of $62.2M and $57.6M a year ago.

Q3 total expenses of $47.7M vs. $48.5M a year earlier.

Previously: Easterly Government FFO misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Nov. 2)