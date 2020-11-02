Boston Scientific (BSX +1.0% ) has received FDA approval of the Ranger™ Drug-Coated Balloon, developed for the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease in the superficial femoral artery and proximal popliteal artery.

Ranger DCB was designed with a low therapeutic drug dose and proprietary coating which efficiently transfers the drug into the tissue, resulting in high primary patency rates and low systemic drug exposure for patients.

The Ranger DCB also demonstrated nearly 90% primary patency in the investigator-sponsored COMPARE trial3 – the first head-to-head prospective, randomized controlled trial to compare two different DCBs.

"This approval allows us to bring more treatment options with exceptional outcomes and proven safety to U.S. physicians and their patients who are facing this challenging disease," said Jeff Mirviss, President, Peripheral Interventions.