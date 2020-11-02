The automobile sector is seeing solid gains and there is another huge rip for the Chinese EV sector in particular ahead of tomorrow's U.S. election.

Notable gainers include Xpeng (XPEV +10.5% ), Nio (NIO +9.7% ), Li Auto (LI +12.8% ), Electrameccanica (SOLO +4.3% ), Niu Technologies (NIU +11.2% ), Blink Charging (BLNK +2.4% ), Plug Power (PLUG +6.5% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI +10.1% ), Workhorse Group (WKHS +5.0% ) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE +3.1% ).

Auto suppliers American Axle Manufacturing (AXL +5.6% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT +4.2% ) and BorgWarner (BWA +3.2% ) are also notably higher.

What about the EV mother ship? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 3.56% to top $400 again. Also of note, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is 3.35% higher .

It is hard to say if the gains are part of a run-of-the-mill animal spirits rally or positioning based on the election.

Nio was one of the stocks mentioned in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch due its deliveries report, which came in strong (see details) earlier in the day.