Seeing Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) production troubles as priced in at the current valuation, Northland upgrades the company from Underperform to Market Perform with a $46 price target.

Intel shares are up 1.5% to $44.96.

Analyst Gus Richard thinks the breakup value of Intel's parts, including Mobileye and Altera, exceed the enterprise value even with conservative estimates.

Background: Intel acquired FPGA company Altera for $16.7B in 2015. Altera was the largest competitor for Xilinx, which was acquired last week by AMD for $35B.

