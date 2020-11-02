Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +8.0% ) Q3 results:

Revenue of $49.93M (+21.3% Y/Y) beats consensus by $2.95M; reflecting increased product sales of BELRAPZO and RYANODEX, as well as the $5.0M milestone from SymBio, partially offset by lower product sales of BENDEKA.

Gross margin rose 1200bps to 76%.

Net income of $7.1M, or $0.51/diluted share beats consensus by $0.49 vs. net loss ($2.4M), or ($0.17)/diluted share. Non-GAAP net income of $16.1M, or $1.17/diluted share beats consensus by $0.88 vs. net income $3.7M, or $0.26/diluted share.

During Q3, Eagle Pharma repurchased $28M of common stock.

In Q3, FDA granted priority review for the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed for vasopressin; trial date set for January 11, 2021.

The company, promoted Brian Cahill as Eagle’s new Chief Financial Officer.

Japanese licensing partner, SymBio, recieved regulatory approval of its TREAKISYM Ready-to-Dilute formulation from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan; entitled to receive a $5M milestone payment. SymBio’s conversion of its current lyophilized formulation of TREAKISYM to Eagle’s RTD liquid formulation and commercial launch are expected in January 2021.

The company held a positive Type C meeting with FDA on fulvestrant ((EA-114)) and is in the process of gaining agreement on the details of the formal protocol for the clinical study.

As of September 30, 2020, cash and equivalents of $89.7M, net accounts receivable of $52.2M, and debt of $36M.

2020 Outlook: R&D non-GAAP expense guidance is lowered to $40-$44M, as compared to $31M in 2019; SG&A is expected to be $61-$64M, as compared to $56M in 2019.

“Our strong third-quarter results demonstrate the efficiency of our business model as we continue to reinvest in our company. This momentum is further supported by multiple near-term product opportunities we are advancing, including vasopressin, fulvestrant, RYANODEX for several indications and PEMFEXY, along with our key partnerships with SymBio for bendamustine and Tyme for pancreatic cancer and other oncology indications,” stated Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

