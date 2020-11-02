FirstEnergy (FE +0.9% ) moves higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings while continuing to project operating EPS of $2.40-$2.60, vs. $2.50 analyst consensus estimate.

FirstEnergy also reaffirms its long-term growth rate projections and remains on track to achieve 6%-8% compound annual operating earnings growth during 2018-21, as well as extended CAGR of 5%-7% through 2023.

The projection includes plans to issue as much as $600M of equity annually starting in 2022 to fund the company's regulated growth initiatives.

Q3 total distribution deliveries fell 1.7% Y/Y, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic on commercial and industrial sales, but residential sales rose 5.1%, as many people continue to work and attend school from home.

FirstEnergy last week fired CEO Charles Jones and two senior VPs after an internal review related to government bribery investigations determined that the executives violated company policies.