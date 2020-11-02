Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +2.0% ) (BRK.A +2.0% ) closes on its purchase of Dominion Energy's (D +2.1% ) natural gas transmission and storage business, not including Questar Pipeline Group.

The $8B consideration for the deal, includes ~$2.7B in cash and assumption of ~$5.3B in debt.

Today's transaction also includes the acquisition of 25% of Cove Point LNG, an LNB export, import, and storage facility in Maryland that Berkshire Hathaway Energy will now operate.

In September, the two companies agreed to a dual-phase closing because all closing conditions had been met only for non-Questar assets.

Berkshire expects to close its purchase of Questar Pipeline Group from Dominion Energy Questar, subject to regulatory approvals, in early 2021.