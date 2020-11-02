Sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles in China expected to rise to 20% of overall new car sales by 2025 vs. just 5% now, the State Council said on Monday.

Companies including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) are expanding electric vehicle production in China, with sales expected to be ~1.1M units this year.

By 2030, EVs and Hybrids will account for almost 30% of total global vehicle sales:

Previously: XPEV stocks higher on 229% increase in October delivery (Nov. 2)