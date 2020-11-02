TikTok (BDNCE) has sealed a deal with Sony Music Entertainment (SNE +2.4% ) that secures the rights to recordings from thousands of artists, including Beyonce.

The new deal comes at a "significant" increase over the two companies' previous pact, Bloomberg reports.

And that means more money for artists when their songs are used in the video app, and collaboration between TikTok and Sony labels on programs to market the artists and identify emerging talent.

The new contract marks growing confidence that TikTok is a key part of the music business going forward, despite threats (recently cooling) to ban the app in the United States.

“We believe that we should share value with the music industry,” says TikTok's Ole Obermann. “As we grow, the value of the industry should grow.”