Gaming and Leisure Properties gains after Jefferies upgrade

  • Jefferies turns positive on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI +2.2%) due to its acquisitioned-fueled growth and the improved capital strength of its primary tenant through recent Penn deals.
  • Analyst David Katz notes the risk and return profile for GLPI has changed over the past several weeks, although the shares have not. "We expect the furtherance of the two recent dynamics in the context of an increasingly complex market environment should catalyze the valuation on the shares. We expect the increasing distress and consolidation should present accretive deals and grow AFFO," he updates.
  • Jefferies lifts Gaming and Leisure to a Buy rating from Hold and assigns a new price target of $50 based off higher valuation multiples. The average Wall Street rating on GLPI is $42.77.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.