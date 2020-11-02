Gaming and Leisure Properties gains after Jefferies upgrade
Nov. 02, 2020 10:44 AM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)GLPIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jefferies turns positive on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI +2.2%) due to its acquisitioned-fueled growth and the improved capital strength of its primary tenant through recent Penn deals.
- Analyst David Katz notes the risk and return profile for GLPI has changed over the past several weeks, although the shares have not. "We expect the furtherance of the two recent dynamics in the context of an increasingly complex market environment should catalyze the valuation on the shares. We expect the increasing distress and consolidation should present accretive deals and grow AFFO," he updates.
- Jefferies lifts Gaming and Leisure to a Buy rating from Hold and assigns a new price target of $50 based off higher valuation multiples. The average Wall Street rating on GLPI is $42.77.