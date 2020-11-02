PNM to exit from Four Corners plant seven years ahead of plan
Nov. 02, 2020 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM)
- PNM Resources (PNM -0.6%) says its New Mexico utility subsidiary will accelerate its exit from the Four Corners Power Plant in 2024, seven years earlier than planned.
- The company says it solidified its plans to fully exit coal under the deal with the assignments of its rights under its coal supply agreement and the transfer of its 200 MW capacity ownership in the Four Corners plant to the Navajo Transitional Energy Corp. at the end of 2024; the contract had been set to expire in 2031.
- PNM has a 13% ownership stake in Units 4 and 5 of the 1,540 MW plant, which comprise less than 10% of the company's total energy portfolio and reflect the last of its remaining coal-fired generation capacity.
- PNM plans to file with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission early next year for abandonment and securitization of unrecovered investment in the plant.
- PNM Resources last week reported better than expected Q3 GAAP earnings and a 9% Y/Y increase in revenues.