Proofpoint downgraded at Summit on slowing growth amid pandemic

Nov. 02, 2020 10:44 AM ETProofpoint, Inc. (PFPT)PFPT, MNDTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Expecting slowing growth as the pandemic continues, Summit Insights downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from Buy to Hold and cuts $40 off the price target for $100. PFPT shares are down 1% to $94.78.
  • Last week, Proofpoint reported Q3 beats with revenue up 17% Y/Y and raised its full-year outlook.
  • Proofpoint peer FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is currently down 1.1% to $13.69.
  • Seeking Alpha gives Proofpoint a B Growth Grade. Here are a few the metrics that go into the grade (see all of the metrics here):

