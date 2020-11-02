Bandwidth closes Voxbone deal, expands leadership team
- Bandwidth (BAND -3.6%) has completed its acquisition of cloud communications firm Voxbone for cash and stock, and announced new leadership titles.
- The deal came at enterprise value of €446M (about $519.4M); consideration to Voxbone shareholders was about €354.6M in cash (about $413M) and the rest in 663,394 shares of Bandwidth stock (about €91.3M, or about $106.4M).
- Meanwhile, Voxbone Chief Revenue Officer Amaya Lantero will become GM, International, for Bandwidth. She'll lead international operations including commercial, product, operations and technology, and have full profit/loss responsibility.
- Bandwidth also named Marina Carreker president; Ryan Henley chief customer officer; John Bell chief product officer; and Michelle Flynn senior VP, operations.
- And it says Chris Matton, general counsel, is resigning after 16 years with the company, "sailing away toward new horizons with fair winds and following seas," says Bandwidth founder David Morken.