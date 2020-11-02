More on Capital Product Partners Q3 earnings
- Capital Product Partners (CPLP -1.9%) Q3 earnings show revenue increase of 34% to $35.5M.
- The increase was primarily due to the increase in the size of our fleet following the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU containers in January 2020, partly set off by the decrease in the average daily charter rate earned by the vessels in our fleet.
- Total cash amounted to $47.7M, including restricted cash of $14.9M in total representing the $7M minimum liquidity requirement under our financing arrangements and the $7.9M.
- Total debt was $389M, reflecting an increase of $126.6M.
- Expenses increase 23% to $23.8M.
- Net income from continuing operations was $7.8M, compared with $3.4M last year, with GAAP EPS of $0.41, beating consensus by $0.05.
