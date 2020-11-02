Leidos (LDOS +4.0% ) reports Q3 results:

Revenue of $3.24B (+14.1% Y/Y) beats by $60M.

Non-GAAP operating income margin was 10.0%, compared to 10.4% in the prior-year quarter, attributable to a $54M recovery recognized in the prior year quarter related to the receipt of the Greek arbitration award.

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.47 beats by $0.23 ; GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.24.

Revenue breakdown: Defense Solutions, $1.95B (+22.4%); Civil, $771M (+5.2%); Health, $520M (+2.4%);

Net bookings totaled $4.3B.

Backlog was $31.7B, with $6.8B funded.

Cash flow from operations totaled $592M, and LDOS ended the quarter with $512M in cash and equivalents and $4.5B of debt.

Coronavirus impact: The pandemic impacted revenues by ~$40M and had an immaterial impact on operating income, as compared to prior year quarter results. LDOS expects to recover a portion of the costs through the CARES Act which is effective until December 11, 2020.

FY20 guidance: Revenue of $12.3B-$12.5B (prior: $12.2B-$12.6B) vs. a consensus of $12.39B and EPS of $5.65-$5.85 (prior: $5.25-$5.55) vs. a $5.47 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 10.6%-10.8% (prior 10.0%- 10.2%).Cash flows provided by operating activities =>$1.2B.

