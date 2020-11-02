Ahead of its Q3 earnings due after the close today, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) moves up 2.3% in morning trading in New York.
Other fintech names are on the rise, too. Square (NYSE:SQ) rises 2.4%, LendingClub (NYSE:LC) jumps 6.9% and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) rises 1.7%.
The fintech gains could indicate that the pullback since mid-October was overdone; between Oct. 12 and Oct. 30, the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY +1.2%) declined 12%.
See PYPL's normalized net income (trailing twelve months) vs. rivals Square and Fiserv over the past five years:
IPAY lags the S&P 500 in late October:
