BHP (BHP +0.1% ) says it commits its copper operations in Chile and Australia to the Copper Mark framework, launched by the International Copper Association to hold the industry accountable to responsible practices in critical areas including environment, community, human rights and governance issues.

The Copper Mark is a credible assurance framework to demonstrate the copper industry's responsible production practices and contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

BHP's Escondida and Spence mines in Chile, and its Olympic Dam in Australia, produced a combined 1.5M metric tons of copper production in 2020.

The pledge adds to BHP's environmental goals announced in September that included cutting operational greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels.