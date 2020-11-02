KAR Auction Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:35 PM ETKAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR)KARBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- KAR Auction (NYSE:KAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.05M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KAR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.