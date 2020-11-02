Darling Ingredients Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2020 5:35 PM ETDarling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)DARBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 vs. $0.15 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.39M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DAR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.